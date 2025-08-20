Parkes United men have claimed the minor premiership after dominating the season in the Central West Premier League Hockey competition.

With only nine goals scored against the Parkes team in 12 games and scoring 65 themselves they have been the team to beat this season.

Contributing to their success the team has 11 wins and one draw ending the regular season on 46 points, 16 points ahead of second place Lithgow Workies Storm.

Their last round game held in front of a home crowd at the McGlynn Sporting Complex continued their winning form.

In the first minute of the game against Bathurst St Pats Declan Daley scored Parkes' first goal.

Ryan Dunford extended the lead with a field goal in the second quarter and a defection in the third.

Max Medlyn claimed the last goal of the game in the fourth quarter with Parkes walking away with a 4-0 win.

The team now looks to the finals series where they aim to keep their winning streak alive.

Lithgow Workies Storm will make the trip to Parkes on Saturday, 23 August to brave the dominate Parkes side in the major semi final.

If Parkes wins they secure a home grand final.

The odds are in Parkes United's favour with the teams already coming up against each other three times this season.

All results have been convincing wins to Parkes including 6-3, 5-0 and 8-1 victories.

The semi final winner on Saturday also determines where the women's grand final will be held.

Unfortunately our Parkes United women's side just missed out on making the finals after a hard-fought season.

The girls finished fifth with their season consisting of three wins, two draws and seven losses, earning themselves 16 points.

The team made a strong comeback into the competition after not being able to field a side last year.

You can catch the men's semi final at the McGlynn Sporting Complex on Saturday, 23 August with the game hitting-off from 1pm.