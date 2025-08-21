Congratulations to Archie Daley, Sam Westcott and James Robinson who were selected in the NSW All Schools Open Boys Merit hockey team.

The three athletes were selected after their campaign at the NSWCHSSA Hockey Open Tri-Series in Newcastle in early June.

The trio weren't the only ones representing Parkes at the series with Tom Rix, Jagger Gillingham, Elly Thornberry and Sienna Collins and former Parkes hockey players Sam and Finlay Quince competing as well.

Tom was part of the NSWCHS team which won the boys series and the NSWCIS team won the girls series.

Elly and Sienna were part of the NSWCHS girls side with Sam and Finlay representing NSWCIS.

Archie, Sam, James and Jagger represented NSWCCC.

Before the Open Tri-Series was held the U15 NSW All Schools competition and trial was underway in Newcastle.

Parkes representatives, PJ McPherson with NSWCHS and Harry Yelland with NSWCIS both performed well and should be extremely proud of their efforts at the competition and trial.

Unfortunately there is no Australian Championships this year so Archie, Sam and James will not have the opportunity to compete against other talented hockey students from around Australia.