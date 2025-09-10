Funding from the NSW EPA will see the closure of the small, unsupervised and high-risk Alectown tip and a modern, purpose-built transfer station put in its place.

Problems like illegal dumping, scavenging, fires, windblown litter and limited recycling has plagued the landfill site at Alectown as the area nears capacity.

Parkes Shire Council has been successful in securing $210,400 in funding through the NSW Environment Protection Authority’s Landfill Consolidation and Environmental Improvements grants to introduce a transfer station at the site.

It will also enable the tip's recycling stream management to be maximised.

A council representative met with and outlined the proposed plans to members of the Alectown Community Inc, who voiced unanimous support for the proposed changes.

Parkes Shire mayor and Alectown resident Neil Westcott was also present and said it was another step forward in providing the best possible waste management for that community.

“This project will mitigate several environmental concerns the current landfill operation was posing, with potential groundwater impacts, odour, dust, windblown litter and fires all predicted to be practically eliminated," he said.

"This new facility will provide improved security and amenity for Alectown while allowing for continued community access to waste disposal services, and provide long-term protection of the environment."

Through past engagement and feedback, the Alectown community had indicated priority for a well-organised, easy-to-navigate, and efficient waste service moving into the future, council said.

As part of the project, targeted education will be provided to the community to highlight best practices in household recycling, including information on options available to all shire residents at the Parkes Community Recycling Centre for free hazardous waste disposal.

Preliminary designs for the transfer station have been drafted and include the provision to retain dedicated sites for metal and green waste, offering greater recycling opportunities for Alectown residents.

This project will divert about 160 tonne of mixed waste deposited annually.

“Once the old site is rehabilitated, the new transfer station will give local residents the opportunity to increase recycling locally which is a wonderful outcome,” Mayor Westcott said.

The project will be undertaken over the next 18 months with council providing regular updates to Alectown residents and the wider Parkes Shire community.