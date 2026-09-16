Tractors trek into Parkes

Motorists around the shire can expect to see a range of tractors on the road from 25–27 September when the Central West Charity Tractor Trek group rolls into town in support of Little Wings. Now in its eighth year, the tractor trek is raising awareness and funds for the charity that helps seriously ill and disabled children from regional and rural communities access specialist healthcare in major city hospitals. Each day the trek will head out of Parkes, with the tractors travelling to the Parkes Radio Telescope on the Friday. On the Saturday, the trek will visit Tichborne before travelling to Bogan Gate where they will have lunch, before coming back into Parkes. On the Sunday, the tractor trek will have a smaller trip taking them out on the Back Trundle Road in the Cooks Myalls area. Central West Charity Tractor Trek group president Mal Porter said the annual trek had become something the group prioritises every year. “Since 2016, we’ve looked forward to getting the tractors together, travelling through the Central West and raising money for children and families in our region,” Mr Porter said. “This is our 8th trek supporting Little Wings, and we love visiting the communities along the way. "It’s about raising funds, creating awareness and having a bit of fun while exploring our beautiful Central West countryside.” Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson said this fundraiser helps fuel their planes, and makes sure families have what they need, when they need it for the duration of their journey. "We want to make sure we walk with families for as long as it takes to see that little person be well and no longer need to access care and be at home with their family," she said. Ms Pearson said the partnership with the Central West Tractor Trek is an important one as they understand how vital it is that Little Wings raise these funds and how many families are struggling to access critical healthcare. A feature of this year's trek will be a fundraising dinner at Parkes Leagues Club on Saturday 26 September from 6pm. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the Trekkies, Little Wings crew, local families and community leaders, while enjoying a delicious meal, auctions, raffles and fantastic prizes. The evening will raise vital funds to fuel Little Wings missions, helping Central West families with seriously ill or disabled children travel to major city children's hospitals for specialist care. Funds will also support Medical Wings, Little Wings' program that helps bring health specialists directly into Central West communities through outreach clinics, reducing the need for families to travel long distances to access essential healthcare. Little Wings provides free professional air and ground transport for seriously ill and injured children and their families, helping bridge the enormous distance between regional communities and specialist healthcare. Through Medical Wings, specialists can also travel into regional communities, bringing healthcare closer to the children and families who need it. For more information about the fundraiser dinner or to book your tickets, contact Denise Wilson by calling 0417 447 790 or email cwctractortrek@outlook.com.