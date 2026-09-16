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Tractors trek into Parkes

<p>The unmistakable sight of tractors rolling into Parkes will signal the arrival of the Central West Charity Tractor Trek group, as the passionate fundraising group embarks on its 8th trek supporting Little Wings.</p>\\n
<p>The unmistakable sight of tractors rolling into Parkes will signal the arrival of the Central West Charity Tractor Trek group, as the passionate fundraising group embarks on its 8th trek supporting Little Wings.</p>\\n

The unmistakable sight of tractors rolling into Parkes will signal the arrival of the Central West Charity Tractor Trek group, as the passionate fundraising group embarks on its 8th trek supporting Little Wings.

The annual Central West Tractor Trek has returned to support Little Wings.
Brendan McCool
September 16, 2026 • 02:00

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