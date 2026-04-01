Parkes and the Central West are still very much open for business, and there are some genuinely spectacular ways to get here.

That's the message from the Central NSW Joint Organisation through its 'Other Ways to the West' tourism marketing campaign that aims to unify the region and promote other ways to travel to Central NSW while the Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Victoria Pass.

Travellers are being encourage to not cancel their road-trip adventures and to seek alternative and scenic routes in an effort to help maintain visitation to regional towns over the coming weeks and months.

The key is to plan ahead.

Parkes Shire Council has joined the coordinated regional tourism campaign to support our local economy and local businesses.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said it was important to reassure both residents and visitors the region remains open and accessible.

“While the closure of Victoria Pass is understandably causing concern, it is important for people to know the Central West is still very much open for business,” he said.

“Our region relies on strong visitor movement, freight access and connectivity, and this campaign is about making sure people have the information and confidence they need to keep travelling to and through the Central West.”

Tourism and Visitor Services Coordinator, Lisa Moon said council is working alongside key regional stakeholders to deliver a unified and positive message that the Central West remains open, accessible and ready to welcome visitors.

“There are still many ways to reach the Central West,” Ms Moon said.

“This is not just a tourism issue - clear and consistent information about alternative transport routes is essential to ensure the continued movement of people, goods and services across the region.”

Council has partnered with Destination Network Central West, Central NSW Joint Organisation, Regional Development Australia Central West, Business NSW, the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and Transport for NSW to support the rollout of the ‘Other Ways to the West’ campaign.

The campaign has been developed to provide clear, consistent and practical information to travellers, while also promoting alternative routes as scenic and enjoyable road trip experiences.

The campaign highlights a range of alternative access routes, including the Bells Line of Road and other major highway connections, and will be supported by coordinated messaging across multiple platforms, including digital, social media and traditional media channels.

Ms Moon said the campaign plays an important role in providing clarity and confidence for those travelling to and within the region.

“By clearly communicating how people can still access the Central West, we’re helping to ensure continued connectivity and confidence in travelling to our region,” she said.

“We’re encouraging visitors to plan ahead, allow a little extra travel time, and take advantage of the alternative routes available.”

Transport for NSW too is encouraging a little extra planning for families eager for an Easter long weekend escape to the state’s Central West and western regions.

For motorists, the signed detour around Victoria Pass adds around 15 minutes in good conditions, and with boosted public transport options available and higher fuel prices, Transport for NSW Secretary Josh Murray said this may be the time to consider leaving the car at home.

NSW TrainLink's network of coaches also travel all over the Central West including to Mudgee, Cowra, Grenfell, Parkes and Forbes.

“The closure at Victoria Pass means the journey to the Central West and western regions will look a bit different but, by planning ahead, holidaymakers can still make the most of the break," he said.

“Easter is traditionally one of the busiest times on NSW roads so we always ask motorists to pack some patience and allow extra travel time at this time of year.

“Transport for NSW crews have been working hard every night to improve the resilience of the Darling Causeway, Chifley Road and Main Street, Lithgow along the Victoria Pass detour route but motorists need to exercise extra care as traffic numbers swell this weekend."

Mayor Westcott said regional collaboration would be key in minimising the impact of the closure.

“This is a strong example of councils, government agencies and regional organisations working together to support our communities and local businesses,” he said.

“We want people to keep visiting, keep supporting local operators, and keep enjoying everything our region has to offer.”

As the campaign rolls out there will be further opportunities for local businesses and tourism operators to participate in and align their messaging with the broader regional approach.

Parkes Shire Council said it will continue to work closely with regional partners and state agencies to monitor impacts and advocate for support where needed.