In welcome news for those who enjoy using Lake Endeavour, the upgraded recreational site has reopened ahead of schedule.

The area, which had been closed since 13 April to deepen the launch channel, opened just in time for the weekend on 2 May.

The work that included dredging and construction of the new launch area, plus an expanded swimming area with an extra 10 x 20 metres of beach sand and a realigned swimming buoy, are now complete.

The community is welcome to return to Lake Endeavour to enjoy the improved facilities.

This project was proudly funded by Transport for NSW Maritime’s Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grants Program, with support from Parkes Shire Council.