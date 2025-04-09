Three junior Parkes Pumas touch football players have been selected to represent Suns Regional Touch Football.

Multiple Parkes Pumas players were selected to trial for multiple Suns representative teams following their performances at the Junior State Cup.

Pearl Karaitiana and Emily Wild were selected in the U12 girls Suns Regional Touch Football side and Rhys Thompson was selected in the U18 boys Suns Regional Touch Football side.

These three players will now represent the Suns at the 2025 NSW Touch Junior Regional Championships held in Mudgee this April.

Local junior competition wrapped up on 12 March with teams competing for a grand final win.

Years 3 and 4 girls saw Parkes Power Girls claim a grand final victory against the Untouchables.

Valentine Karaitiana was named most valuable player (MVP) of the game.

Touch and Go claimed first place in the Years 3 and 4 boys competition against Panthers.

MVP of the game was Knox Hurford.

Years 5 and 6 girls saw Try Time win against PEGs in the grand final with The Bulls winning the years 5 and 6 boys competition against The Jetts.

Pearl Karaitiana and Jack Pointon were MVPs for each grand final game.

The high school competitions saw Maybe This Year win the Years 7 and 8 girls competition with Ruby Coote MVP and the Years 7 and 8 boys competition was won by Boogie Bombers with Lennox Hurford awarded MVP.

Benchwarmers claimed the Years 9 and 10 girls competition and Hillside Hornets claimed the Years 9 and 10 boys competition.

Lilly Gosper was awarded MVP of the Years 9 and 10 girls grand final game with Zac Guy claiming the boys MVP.

The Years 11 and 12 mixed competition was won by Don't Touch Me with Tayte McNamara named MVP.

The next junior touch season will recommence in October.