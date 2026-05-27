It takes courage to stand before hundreds of people and give a speech, especially on a day that’s as nationally significant as ANZAC Day.

The Parkes RSL Sub Branch likes to involve local schools in their commemoration services and every year they choose a school and invite their captains to take part.

One pair of captains from a high school and one pair from a primary school give speeches during the community service in Cooke Park and for the past few years now high school captains have led the dawn service atop of Memorial Hill too.

This year the dawn service was led by Parkes Christian School captains Will Bligh and Ruby Wilson; Parkes High School captains Laura Burkitt and Kyan Cottier, and Holy Family captains Arlo Cassidy and Piper Newham gave the modern youth address in Cooke Park.

Parkes Christian School captains Will Bligh and Ruby Wilson accepted their awards from guest speaker Colonel Michael Mudie.

Sub branch secretary Paul Thomas said they know how special the occasion is for all sides of the community and are proud to see the next generation play a part.

It’s for this reason the sub branch acknowledges and thanks the students for their time.

After the ceremony in Cooke Park, the students involved are invited to the annual ANZAC Day luncheon at the Parkes Services Club, at which the four high school captains were presented a certificate.

Since Arlo and Piper from Holy Family weren’t able to attend the lunch, Mr Thomas visited the school during one of their assemblies to personally present them their certificates. Arlo was absent on the day.

"I thought Piper's speech was superb," Mr Thomas told those present at the school assembly.

"Hers was one of the best on the day."