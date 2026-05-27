Surreal was how Madison Wynstra from Parkes Christian School described seeing hers and classmate Oliver Mayo's automotive projects on display at the prestigious HSC SHAPE Showcase.

The pair were the only two students from the same school to feature in this year's showcase.

SHAPE presents a selection of outstanding major projects by HSC design and technology, industrial technology, and textiles and design students in NSW.

Of the 11,500 industrial technology students in the state, 1500 projects are nominated and 56 then selected.

Oliver's constructed cross kart–style off-road buggy and Madison’s fully restored horse float were on show at the University of Technology Sydney in Ultimo from 16 March to 11 April.

Though Madison’s project was in the form of a visual display with photos and video from her portfolio because it was too big.

Madison and Oliver attended the opening of the showcase with Parkes Christian School principal Glen Westcott, and Madison's dad and teacher Jason Wynstra.

"It was really surreal being among the top HSC students in the state," Madison said.

"What I found interesting was the amount of detail and level of work that these other projects involved."