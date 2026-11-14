Strangers help after early morning truck crash

A driver has escaped injury after his truck left Henry Parkes Way and crashed near a blind corner in the early hours of Wednesday morning. And it was the kindness of strangers passing by who helped prevent any further accidents until emergency services could arrive. The truck carrying parcels was travelling west along Henry Parkes Way when police said it harshly left the roadway about 4.30am about 30 kilometres outside of Parkes, near Lake Endeavour Road. The man was able to get himself out of the damaged vehicle and tried to call Triple Zero. Paul Jewell was the first person on the scene - he's originally from Parkes and lives in Orange now, but regularly travels on Henry Parkes Way because he still works in Parkes. He was travelling a short distance behind the truck. "I was less than a minute behind the truck and came across the scene just after it had happened, with the dust settling and the driver already on the phone attempting to contact 000," he said. "Unfortunately the accident occurred in a mobile phone black spot. I stopped to check on the driver and assist where I could... when an absolutely fantastic couple and passenger stopped to help." The couple had an antenna fitted to their ute, which enabled them to assist with communications and contact emergency services. "Their timing was fantastic, and their assistance was invaluable given the lack of mobile phone reception," Paul said. "While they were establishing communications, we worked together to manage traffic from both directions." This included using a torch on its strobe setting to help highlight the hazard to approaching traffic. "The truck was positioned in a particularly dangerous location, with a blind corner on the western approach and a small crest on the eastern approach," Paul said. "We continued checking on [the driver], he was understandably still in a state of shock." Paul also flagged-down another truck driver travelling through the area, who broadcast an SOS over the UHF to alert other trucks nearby. "I just did what I could in the circumstances," he said. "The couple who stopped were fantastic, particularly given the lack of phone reception, and their assistance in establishing communications and helping manage traffic was greatly appreciated. "It's reassuring to see people willing to stop and help complete strangers when they're needed. "I'm just glad the driver was safe, and hopefully everyone involved got home safely." Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters arrived on scene and police are investigating the cause of the crash. The truck driver was breath tested, returning a negative result, and police said his log books were up to date. Traffic was affected in both directions for several hours after the crash and while the wreckage was towed away.