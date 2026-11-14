Social media
Home page>News>Strangers help after ear...
News

Strangers help after early morning truck crash

<p>File photo.</p>\\n
<p>File photo.</p>\\n

File photo.

Strangers passing by stopped to help a truck driver after he crashed on Henry Parkes Way before dawn
Christine Little
November 14, 2026 • 09:13
Updated, November 14, 2026 • 09:24

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES