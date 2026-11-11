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Storm knocks power out in parts of shire

<p>Almost 1300 homes and businesses in Parkes and Forbes were in the dark last Wednesday after vegetation and debris struck powerlines during wild wind gusts. IMAGE: Essential Energy website</p>\\n
<p>Almost 1300 homes and businesses in Parkes and Forbes were in the dark last Wednesday after vegetation and debris struck powerlines during wild wind gusts. IMAGE: Essential Energy website</p>\\n

Almost 1300 homes and businesses in Parkes and Forbes were in the dark last Wednesday after vegetation and debris struck powerlines during wild wind gusts. IMAGE: Essential Energy website

Strong winds swept across the Parkes and Forbes shires last week leaving almost 1300 in the dark
Christine Little
November 11, 2026 • 07:31

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