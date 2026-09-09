Spring wildlife warning on country roads

Local motorists are being urged to take extra care in relation to wildlife on local and regional roads as September marks the beginning of spring. September has been the worst month for animal collisions in recent years, according to the NRMA. NRMA Insurance receives more than 12,100 claims due to animal collisions each year. Road safety and injury prevention officer for Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan shire councils Melanie Suitor said one in every 41 casualty crashes on country roads involves a vehicle hitting an animal. Ms Suitor said while the risk of encountering kangaroos on roads is higher during the winter months due to cooler weather and shorter daylight hours, motorists should be extra vigilant around dawn and dusk, regardless of the time of year, due to reduced visibility. According to Transport for NSW, between 2016 and 2025, 26 people were killed and more than 1,250 crashes resulted in injuries involving animals on country roads. Sally Webb, deputy secretary safety, policy, environment and regulation at Transport for NSW, said driving in regional areas often means encountering unpredictable wildlife and livestock. “Driving on country roads means sharing the road with animals that can move quickly and unpredictably,” Ms Webb said. “Slow down, stay alert – especially at dawn and dusk – and take a note of the animal warning signs. “Also look out for animals near creeks and waterholes." Ms Suitor said there are a range of actions drivers can take to reduce the risk of wildlife collisions, which include: - reduce your speed. Slow down and look out for wildlife on or near the roadside; - stay alert. Animals can be more active near waterholes and creeks and harder to see at sunrise and sunset. They can be fast and unpredictable. Stay alert and expect the unexpected; - brake safely. Apply your brakes in a careful, controlled manner. Leave space and pass with care when it is safe to do so; - do not swerve. Never swerve on country roads to avoid animals. Swerving can lead to losing control of your vehicle, posing a risk to you and others; and - follow animal warning signs. Take note of warning signs alerting you to the presence of animals in the area. If you see these signs, slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop if required. Motorists can report injured wildlife by using the IFAW Wildlife rescue app which connects them with the closest licensed wildlife rescue group or call WIRES on 1300 094 737. Ms Suitor said it’s a good idea to download the IFAW Wildlife rescue app before you set out on a trip. “Every crash has real consequences and by slowing down and staying alert, drivers can help protect their own lives, the lives of others on the road, and the wildlife that share our environment,” Ms Webb said. With the harvest season imminent, motorists are being reminded how busy our local roads will be with an increase in agricultural machinery and trucks. "When approaching an oversized vehicle you should: be patient, reduce your speed and wait for a safe opportunity to pass. Don’t drive right behind the machinery because the operator can’t see you," Ms Suitor said. "Trucks may also have trailers attached and can be longer or wider than expected, so drivers need to take extra care when changing lanes and should not try and overtake until it is safe."