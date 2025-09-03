Six past and present Parkes hockey athletes have claimed silver and bronze at this year's Hockey Australia Country Championships, and one has even gained Australian selection.

At Rockhampton, Queensland, Emmie and Meg Searl, Eloisa Purtell and Tamika Potter claimed silver with the women's country NSW side and Tom and Will Searl managed to win the bronze medal with the NSW country men team.

NSW country women had a dominant championship sitting on top of the ladder for the whole week of the competition.

Contributing to their success was four wins and one draw with Parkes' Meg, Tamika and Eloisa contributing seven goals to NSW's total of 17 in five round games.

Their winning campaign saw them in the semi finals against Western Australia, fighting for a spot in the gold medal match.

NSW scored the first goal of the game in the third quarter after a hard-fought first half.

Unfortunately due to a penalty stroke Western Australia were able to bring the game to a draw at 1-all resulting in a shootout to determine the gold medal contender.

After five tries at goal for each team in the shootout they were again tied at 1-all continuing into sudden death where NSW were able to score on their sixth attempt and Western Australia falling short.

This meant that NSW were now into the gold medal match against Queensland who they had previously defeated 2-1.

The game was nil-all the entire game until Queensland were able to break the deadlock with a goal from a penalty corner ultimately earning them the gold medal against NSW.

Our Parkes representatives had a strong campaign with our very own Tamika leading the ladies to a silver medal through her role as captain and Emmie was named in the Australian Country U21s team after her dominant campaign.

Emmie is no stranger to the team, she was selected last year and toured Malaysia with the side.

She will now have the opportunity to go on an international tour to Jakarta, Bandung and Surabaya (Indonesia) in December.

Tom and Will also had a strong campaign with the NSW men's side.

Their championship consisted of three wins, one draw and one loss in their round games with Tom scoring three goals in the mix.

The boys narrowly went down to Queensland in their semi final 3-4 who they previously had a 2-all draw with.

This meant they were left to battle it out against Victoria in the bronze medal match.

NSW claimed the bronze effortlessly with a 6-1 win ending their Australian Country Championships campaign on a high.

Tamika, Meg and Eloisa represented Parkes in the Central West Premier League competition with Parkes United this year and Tom is currently in the grand final with the men's Parkes United side.

Emmie and Will are still Parkes representative hockey players who now play in Newcastle/Sydney.