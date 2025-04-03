Parkes Touch Association has had another successful season of senior touch football competition.

The grand finals of senior competitions were held on 12 and 13 March supported by a large crowd of spectators who supported the many senior teams.

The Mixed A grade competition saw Tiddas claim the grand final win with Chad Porter named the player of the match.

Tap and Go claimed the Mixed B grade title and saw Dave Robinson awarded player of the match.

The Mixed C grade grand final most valuable player was Ben Ryan with Touch Ups winning the competition.

Senior Women's competition saw the 16s girls Parkes Puma side claim the competition win and Lily Gosper was named player of the match.

Men's A grade was won by Medlyn Homes and Men's B grade was won by Tune Squad.

Jimmy Clyburn was player of the match for A grade and Jay Wright was named player of the match for B grade.

Senior touch football competitions will recommence in October for a new season of competition.