Four years after floodwaters tore through the building and left priceless artefacts buried in mud, the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre has officially reopened its doors. The restored museum was officially reopened on Saturday during commemorations marking the fourth anniversary of the 2022 flood disaster. Museum chairman Ray Agustin said standing inside the refurbished building was almost difficult to comprehend, given the destruction he encountered after the floodwaters receded. "Four years ago, at this very time, you would have been standing in two metres of water," he said. "The museum, like many houses and businesses in Eugowra that day, was wiped out." When they did gain entry to the museum, all Mr Agustin could think was, "Where do we start? What a mess.'" Thankfully, he told a good crowd that gathered to celebrate its reopening, people started to arrive to help. The museum suffered extensive damage, with volunteers facing the painstaking task of salvaging and cleaning mud from hundreds of historical items. "They all turned up to help us, it was unbelievable," Mr Agustin said. "We had 30-odd people helping here at the museum. Good people came from all over." The work has continued with the local and regional volunteers and consultant Haley Lavers. Recovery efforts stalled when mould was discovered inside the building, leaving the museum in limbo before funding was secured for restoration works. "Where we are today is thanks to federal, state and local government as well as Eugowra Progress Association," Mr Agustin said. "Local members, Cabonne Council, local organisations standing by us certainly helped our situation. "The museum and all of Eugowra are certainly grateful." The nearly $500,000 project included structural repairs, electrical works, accessibility improvements and restoration of flood-damaged areas. The project was funded through the jointly supported Community Assets Program. Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin, in Eugowra for the opening, acknowledged everyone who had been part of the museum rebuild and would be part of its future. "Four years ago, ordinary people were called upon to do extraordinary things and I want to acknowledge the community of Eugowra and surrounds for what you did then, what you've done since and what you'll continue to do to not only restore the buildings in your community but the heart and soul of the community," Ms Saffin said. "Having a museum, it's a repository of history, but it also takes you forward. "It's not just a history that stops, it's always recording what's happening ... and it represents you as a community." Federal MP Andrew Gee said preserving the collection had required extraordinary dedication from volunteers. "Every artefact, every piece of history, it all had to be cleaned, it all had to be catalogued," he said. "Through all of that hard work, the history of this wonderful community has now been preserved for future generations." Phil Donato said the museum would help ensure future generations understood both Eugowra's proud history and the events of November 2022. "The flood will be another element of that history as well," he said. The doors of the volunteer-run museum are now open again, and the work will continue. "I do believe that all museums are never finished," Mr Agustin said. "As time goes by there is always something new to be changed or added." Even on Saturday, Eugowra had a new exhibit to unveil in the Fortescue windmill. The full story on that internationally-significant work is to come in a future edition. Eugowra Museum will be open Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 2pm. Volunteers are still welcome.