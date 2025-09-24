Year 6 student Sam Yelland has returned home with a gold medal around his neck after an incredible performance at the School Sport Australia 12 and Under Hockey Championships in Bendigo, Victoria.

Sam represented NSW Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) for his second consecutive year after having competed in Cairns last year alongside fellow Parkes hockey player Charlie Rix.

This year Sam earnt his place on the team after impressing selectors at the NSW PSSA Hockey Carnival in Newcastle where he played for Western.

Western placed seventh in the carnival but Sam's performance stood out with the only Western player to be selected to represent at the next level.

NSWPSSA proudly announced on social media that both the boys and girls team claimed gold in Bendigo showcasing exceptional skill, determination and teamwork throughout the week-long competition.

The association praised all players for their efforts.