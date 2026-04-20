Winners are grinners and Ray and Judi Unger were all smiles after being announced winners of this year's Parkes Doug Bicket Memorial Maiden Ewe Competition.

Now in its 27th year the event was again well supported despite the extremely dry seasonal conditions the Parkes district is experiencing.

After having been farming for more than 50 years, taking home the trophy was clearly a significant feather in Ray’s cap after having been named the runner-up 12 months earlier.

Ray and Judi run a mixed farming operation at “Waratah”, Peak Hill.

Emily Hall (centre) of Agriwest Parkes presents Judi and Ray Unger of Peak Hill with the first place trophy.

The farm has organic certification and the Ungers don’t use any synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or chemicals within their production system.

This has presented a range of hurdles over the years, however they have remained committed to the organic system.

While he continues to learn, Ray says he now has solid management systems and strategies in place to cope with whatever situation presents itself throughout any given season.

“We select for heavy cutting white wools that will shed water, minimising fly problems," Mr Unger added.

"Any sheep that does become fly struck is sold and removed from the flock.

"Being organic and not using chemicals in our cropping program means our sheep play a key role in weed control and prevention of seed set leading into a cropping phase via grazing.”

Despite rainfall being well below average in 2025 and a very dry start to this year the “Waratah” sheep were presented in peak condition.

Westray genetics have been used for more than 30 years with Ray Cannon carrying out the classing duties on the flock which produces fleeces of 20.5 microns.

The March shorn ewes produced a lambing of 115 per cent and clearly impressed the judges with their production potential.

“These ewes are run under an organic system that I can only imagine is challenging at times," said judge Nigel Roberts, Dunbogan Merino Stud.

"The evenness and depth across this team was exceptional and despite a tough season, the productivity and returns out of these ewes will be exceptional.”

Taking out second place was the “Milpose” flock of Craig and Liz Tanswell at Goonumbla.

LEFT: Joy Wright presents Liz and Craig Tanswell with the runners-up trophy in the Parkes Doug Bicket Memorial Maiden Ewe Competition. RIGHT: Spectators inspect one of the entries at this year's Doug Bicket Memorial Maiden Ewe Competition at Parkes.

The Tanswells have been long-time supporters of the competition and despite just 300mm of rain in 2025, their ewes were presented in great condition and right on the point of shearing.

Egelabra genetics have been used for many years after Craig identified them for their reliable white, bright and soft handling characteristics.

The Tanswells have a long-standing classing relationship and friendship with Dubbo-based sheep classer Andy McLeod.

“We aim to produce uncomplicated ewes that produce a good amount of white, 19 micron wool and carcase traits that allow us to turn off our wether portion quickly and for good returns” Mr Tanswell said.

Judge Alistair Wells, One Oak Poll Merino Stud said it is an outstanding mob of commercial ewes that is well placed to take advantage of the current markets.

"Clearly well classed and an exceptionally even lineup of ewes that appear to be very well managed, reflecting a lifetime of experience and breeding," he observed.

Entering the competition for the first time this year and taking home the encouragement award were the team at V Moss and Sons.

The team averages 18.8 micron fleeces and is based on Overland bloodlines.

The Moss family should be commended on their first showing and should become a regular feature of the competition in years to come.

Lachlan Campbell from Proagni presented a great session on nutrition and supplementation which, given the dry conditions and lack of pasture growth was extremely well received with plenty of take-home messages for those in attendance.

Newly elected president of Parkes Show Society, Mr Steve Chester, was extremely positive in wrapping up this year's event.

“Having been involved with this event since it began, it has been great to see the growth and the enthusiasm of attendees over the past few years," he said.

"To get over 50 people on a bus in the middle of an extremely dry time is fantastic and to be able to offer-up useful information and ideas that can be used in their own operations is great.

"A great industry day and I must say a big thank you to all the entrants, attendees, sponsors, judges and stewards.”