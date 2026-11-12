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USBs help keep roads safe during harvest

<p>The \\u2018Moving Harvest Machinery\\u2019 USBs contain all the relevant notices for safely and legally moving agricultural machinery and trucks on the road, and other useful information.</p>\\n
<p>The \\u2018Moving Harvest Machinery\\u2019 USBs contain all the relevant notices for safely and legally moving agricultural machinery and trucks on the road, and other useful information.</p>\\n

The ‘Moving Harvest Machinery’ USBs contain all the relevant notices for safely and legally moving agricultural machinery and trucks on the road, and other useful information.

Each year the Moving Harvest Machinery USB helps farmers and contract harvesters have all the relevant information
November 12, 2026 • 02:11
Updated, November 12, 2026 • 03:31

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