Trade weights sell to $287 at Forbes' Tuesday sheep sale

Numbers eased slightly with agents yarding 35,100 head at Tuesday's sheep sale at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange. There was 27,000 lambs penned and quality was improved from the previous sale with a better run of weight and finished lambs penned. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. There was 8500 new season lambs penned and prices lifted $6 to $10/head. Trade weight 20-24kg sold from $269 to $287/head. Heavies to 26kg received from $279 to $305 with extra heavyweights from $306 to $332/head. Carcase prices average from 1143c to 1178c/kg. Old lambs were $4 to $7/head better with trade weight selling from $240 to $286/head. Heavies to 26kg sold from $283 to $313 with export lambs ranging from $305 to $385/head. Carcase prices averaged 1018 to 1163c/kg. There was 8000 mutton penned and quality was fair. Merinos made up the majority and prices lifted. Merino ewes sold from $180 to $280/head. Crossbreds received from $195 to $315/head with Dorper ewes reaching $294/head. Merino wethers sold from $210 to $288/head. There was no cattle sale due to public holiday Monday.