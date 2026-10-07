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Trade weights sell to $287 at Forbes' Tuesday sheep sale

<p>Adam Chudleigh selling at Tuesday\\'s sheep sale. PHOTO: Central West Livestock Exchange</p>\\n
<p>Adam Chudleigh selling at Tuesday\\'s sheep sale. PHOTO: Central West Livestock Exchange</p>\\n

Adam Chudleigh selling at Tuesday's sheep sale. PHOTO: Central West Livestock Exchange

Market reports for this week's sales at Central West Livestock Exchange
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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