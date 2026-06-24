MARKETS

By MLA's NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING SERVICE

CATTLE

Monday 22 June

Yarding 530 (down 205 on last week)

Numbers fell again this sale with agents yarding just 530 head.

Quality was once again mixed with some good lines of feeder cattle offered along with the secondary types.

There was a limited offering of grown cattle and the usual buyers were present and competing in a mostly dearer market.

Middleweight yearling steers to feed and restock showed improvement with prices ranging from 515c to 620c/kg.

Heavyweights to feed received from 509c to 608c/kg.

The heifer portion to processors sold from 456 to 518c/kg with plainer types to feed receiving from 436 to 537c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks ranged from 459 to 495c/kg.

Grown heifers received from 395c to 480c/kg.

A limited supply of cows held firm with heavy cows selling from 375c to 424c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 420c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday 23 June

16,900 (down 5800)

There was 12000 mixed quality lambs penned with less weight yarded than previous sales.

There was still some quality lines of finished trade weights available.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that continues to strengthen as supply tightens.

Trade weight lambs attracted strong competition and sold from $268 to $314/head.

Heavyweights to 26kg received from $318 to $338/head.

Extra heavyweights sold from $345 to $417/head.

Carcase prices average from 1103 to 1280c/kg.

Merino lambs sold from $276 to $340/head.

The best heavy hoggets reached $300/head.

There was 4900 mutton penned with quality remaining mixed.

Prices also lifted as supply shortens with Merino ewes selling from $183 to $375/head.

Crossbred ewes received from $180 to $380/head with Dorpers ranging from $192 to $348/head.

Merino wethers sold from $223 to $326/head.

PIG SALE

Friday 12 June

By VC REID SMITH

A smaller yarding of sows and boars this sale saw sow prices lift by 10–15c, while boars held firm.

Bacon numbers increased, with prices $10–$20 softer than last month.

Pork numbers were similar to the previous sale, with prices improving by $5–$10 per head.

Sucker numbers declined, and prices remained firm, particularly for the lighter types.

The next store cattle sale is scheduled for Friday 3 July, starting at 10am at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange.