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Surprise sample leads to champion result

<p>Parkes farmer Garry Paddison didn\\'t know his barley had been entered into the Sydney Royal Show this year, so it came as a big surprise when he was named Champion Barley Grower.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes farmer Garry Paddison didn\\'t know his barley had been entered into the Sydney Royal Show this year, so it came as a big surprise when he was named Champion Barley Grower.</p>\\n

Parkes farmer Garry Paddison didn't know his barley had been entered into the Sydney Royal Show this year, so it came as a big surprise when he was named Champion Barley Grower.

Garry Paddison from Parkes didn't know his barley was entered into Sydney Royal Show, then he won
Christine Little
September 8, 2026 • 03:27

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