Students shine in show ring

Parkes high school students have shined at this year's Parkes and Forbes shows, entering multiple agriculture sections and coming away with some impressive results. The Parkes High School show team continues to perform well in the sheep pavilion, first walking away with Champion Poll Dorset Ewe, Champion Individual Prime Lamb and Champion Pen of Three Prime Lamb at the Parkes Show. The Parkes High School show team with their champion sheep at the Parkes Show. Year 10 students Anderson Ball, JT Waters and Marcus Hughes, Year 12 students Kailen Butt and Summa Howse, and teacher Lauren D'Souza thrilled with their results at the Parkes Show. PHOTO: Christine Little They backed-up their success at the Forbes Show, achieving the following: Poll Dorsets prizes for - ewes under 12 months second and third place, pair of ewes under 12 months first and third, Champion Prime Lamb Pen, Reserve Champion Ewe of the Show, and prime lamb ewes 53kg+ first, second and third. The Parkes High School show team also collected several ribbons at the Forbes Show on Saturday. Parkes Christian School Year 9 and 10 and senior agriculture classes attended the Parkes Show Young Judges day on 2 September. The students were asked to judge many different aspects of agriculture including fruits and vegetables, grains, poultry, meat sheep, merino sheep and fleece. Many students were chosen for oral presentations at the end of the day and here's who was successful in receiving ribbons: First fruit and vegetables - Aimee Ross. Second meat sheep - Molly Clohessy. Second merino sheep - Ethan Ray. Second fruit and vegetables - Lezaan Schwartz. Third merino sheep - Rhyley Moore. Fourth fruit and vegetables - Madison Wynstra. Fifth meat sheep - Lezaan Schwartz. Encouragement fleece - Molly Clohessy. Both schools congratulated all students involved. "A huge thank you to the Parkes Show Society for organising an amazing event every year and for the over-judges who took the time out of their busy schedules to come and work with the students," Parkes Christian School said.