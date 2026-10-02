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Students shine in show ring

<p>Parkes Christian School students came away from the Parkes Show Young Judges day with a haul of ribbons. PHOTO: Parkes Christian School</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Christian School students came away from the Parkes Show Young Judges day with a haul of ribbons. PHOTO: Parkes Christian School</p>\\n

Parkes Christian School students came away from the Parkes Show Young Judges day with a haul of ribbons. PHOTO: Parkes Christian School

High school students from the Parkes Shire have come away with a swag of ribbons from shows
Christine Little
October 2, 2026 • 05:37

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