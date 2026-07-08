CATTLE

Monday 6 July

Yarding 1004 (down 227)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 1004 head at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange.

Quality was improved from previous sales with an excellent run of well bred finished and feeder cattle available.

Not all the usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to easier market.

Yearling steers to feed were back 10c/kg to sell from 450c to 620c/kg.

The finished lines to processors ranged from 498 to 517c/kg.

Heavyweight heifers to feed lifted 4c with prices ranging from 485c to 550c/kg.

Those to processors sold from 495c to 520c/kg.

Heavyweight heifers steers and bullocks sold from 482c to 517c/kg.

Grown heifers received from 450c to 460c/kg.

Cows fell 12c to 18c with heavy finished cows from 380c to 400c and plainer types 366c to 380c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 420c/kg.

SHEEP

Tuesday 7 July

Yarding 21,500 (down 9500)

There was 17950 lambs penned and quality was similar to that of previous sales with a handy run of finished trade and export lambs penned along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in another stronger market particularly on the well finished trade weights.

Trade weight lambs 20-24kg sold from $269 to $313/head.

Heavyweights to 26kg received from $310 to $338/head.

Export lambs sold from $330 to $441/head.

Carcase prices average from 1067 to 1281c/kg with a number of sales exceeding 1300c/kg.

There was 3550 mutton penned and quality was mixed.

Merino ewes sold from $190 to $340/head.

Crossbreds received from $188 to $335 with Dorper ewes reaching $320/head.

Pig sale this Friday, contact VC Reid Smith Livestock