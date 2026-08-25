MARKETS

CATTLE

Monday 24 August

Yarding 1231 (up 86)

Quality was mixed with a handy run of well bred feeder cattle penned along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market.

Yearling steers to feed were firm to 5c better to sell from 480c to 578c/kg for medium and heavy weights.

The heifer portion was 5 to 10c better with prices ranging from 450c to 520c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 482c to 489c/kg.

Grown heifers received from 447c to 468c/kg.

Cows held fairly steady with heavy finished cows selling from 390c to 411c/kg and plainer types from 365c to 384c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 420c/kg.

SHEEP

Tuesday 25 August

Yarding 31,200 (down 10,100)

There was 22,900 lambs penned and quality was mixed but fair.

Trade and export lambs were well supplied and the usual buyers were present and competing in a fluctuation market that averaged firm to dearer.

There was 4600 new season lambs penned and these sold from $258 to $325/head.

Old trade weight lambs were $3 to $5 better to sell from $250 to $310/head.

Heavy weights to 26kg ranged in price from $290 to $336 with export lambs lifting $5 to $10 to receive from $321 to $400/head.

The best heavy hoggets reached $315/head.

There was 8300 mutton penned with Merinos making up the majority.

Prices lifted with Merino ewes selling from $186 to $320/head.

Crossbred ewes sold from $196 to $329/head with heavy Dorpers reaching $300.

Merino wethers sold from $224 to $323/head.

PIGS

Friday 21 August

By VC Reid Livestock and Co

A much larger yarding today saw numbers remain the same as last fortnight, as did prices for a firm market.

Bacon prices remained firm on last sale, pork numbers also remained similar to last sale but prices dropped $20 to $30 per head.

Suckers made up the majority of the market and weights were on the lighter end.

Prices also remained firm on last fortnight.