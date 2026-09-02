MARKETS

Cattle

Monday 31 August

Yarding 1623 (up 392)

Quality was improved from the previous sale with a better offering of well bred and feeder cattle penned along with more weight yarded than previous weeks.

The usual buyers were present and competing a dearer market.

Middle and heavyweight yearling steers to feed lifted 10c/kg to sell from 490c to 576c/kg.

Finished types to the trade received from 480c to 490c/kg.

The heifer portion was also 5 to 10c/kg dearer with those to feed selling from 470c to 531c/kg.

Those to processors range from 455c to 527c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 440c to 520c/kg.

Grown heifers reached 465c/kg.

An excellent run of cows were 15c to 20c/kg better.

Heavy finished cows sold from 402c to 432c with plainer cows from 370c to 401c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 441c/kg.

Sheep

Tuesday 1 September

Yarding 37,050 (up 5850)

There was 29450 lambs penned and quality was fair with good numbers of grain assisted and finished lambs on offer.

There was 7850 new season lambs available and most were fresh and well finished.

There was extra buyers present and competing in a dearer market.

New season lambs were $7 dearer with trade weights selling from $265 to $318/head.

The heavyweights received from $299 to $344/head. Carcase prices averaged 1180 to 1256c/kg.

Old trade weight lambs sold from $258 to $313/head.

Heavies to 26kg received from $300 to $334/head.

Extra heavies were $4 better selling from $329 to $410/head.

Carcase prices averaged from 1088c to 1243c/kg.

There was 7600 mutton penned and quality was mixed.

Prices followed the dearer trend with Merino ewes selling from $195 to $341/head.

Crossbreds ewes received from $185 to $337/head and Dorper ewes reached $325/head.

Merino wethers sold from $196 to $378/head.