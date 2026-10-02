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Junior Judging draws record numbers

<p>Junior judges assessing the grain during the competition.</p>\\n
<p>Junior judges assessing the grain during the competition.</p>\\n

Junior judges assessing the grain during the competition.

The Junior Judging competition at this year's Tullamore Show attracted record participation
Christine Little
October 2, 2026 • 05:28
Updated, October 2, 2026 • 05:28

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