Junior Judging draws record numbers

Tullamore Show Society hosted 75 young competitors for its Junior Judging competition this year, the biggest attendance organisers have seen yet. The Junior Judging was held on the Friday of the Tullamore Show on 14 August and involved students judging wool, sheep, poultry, grain and crossbred lambs. Steve Chester, who's been involved in the competition at shows across the district for several years, judged the wool section, and Krystal Proudfoot judged the Merino sheep handling alongside Alan Larkings and Boyd Aveyard. Students and teachers made the trip to Tullamore from Parkes Christian School, Condobolin High School, Peak Hill Central School, Tullamore Central School, Trundle Central School and Red Bend Catholic College. Liam Mann, Lily Gavin and Henry Stanford from Peak Hill Central School attended the Junior Judging at Tullamore. Steve Chester from Parkes with Tullamore Central School student Charles Mortimer judging the wool section in the junior judging at the Tullamore Show, which he placed second in. "We had fantastic interest from schools in our Junior Judging competition this year," the show society said. The results from the Junior Judging are as follows: MERINOS – JUNIORS 1st – Freddy Larson, 2nd – Eli O’Brien-Yates, 3rd – Lana Bourke. Encouragement – Isla Williams. MERINOS – SENIORS 1st – Chelsey Ewin, 2nd – Mitch Rees, 3rd – William Sue. Encouragement – Phoebe Longhurst. WOOL – JUNIORS 1st – Toby Larkings, 2nd – Charles Mortimer, 3rd – Clay McGlashan. Encouragement – Briella Stevenson. WOOL – SENIORS 1st – Howard McAlister, 2nd – Liam Mann, 3rd – Lucy Miles. Encouragement – Levi McMahon. CROSSBRED – JUNIORS 1st – Freddie McMahon, 2nd – Clay McGlashan, 3rd – Emma Thiel. Encouragement – Eli O’Brien-Yates. CROSSBRED – SENIORS 1st – Archie McMahon, 2nd – Liam Mann, 3rd – Lucas Newell. Encouragement – Amelia Reavell. LEFT: Parkes Christian School Year 12 student Madison Wynstra won the senior poultry judging. RIGHT: Tullamore Central School students took a closer look at the sheep. GRAIN – JUNIORS 1st – Toby Larkings, 2nd – Freddie McMahon, 3rd – Noah Brown. Encouragement – Clay McGlashan. GRAIN – SENIORS 1st – Abbie Lewis, 2nd – Phoebe Longhurst, 3rd – Howard McAlister. Encouragement – Emily Hayburn. POULTRY – JUNIORS 1st – Emma Thiel, 2nd – Lilah Guise-Healey, 3rd – Freddie McMahon. Encouragement – Freddy Larson. POULTRY – SENIORS 1st – Madison Wynstra, 2nd – Phoebe Longhurst, 3rd – Lacey Berude. Encouragement – Lucas Newell. HIGHEST POINT SCORE Toby Larkings. Rhyley Moore, Samuel Pearce and Timmy Longhurst from Parkes Christian School were all smiles at the Junior Judging.