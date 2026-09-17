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Harvest safety shifts into gear at field day

<p>More than 20 people attended the Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day at the Parkes Racecourse to learn the latest regulations for transporting agricultural machinery.</p>\\n
<p>More than 20 people attended the Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day at the Parkes Racecourse to learn the latest regulations for transporting agricultural machinery.</p>\\n

More than 20 people attended the Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day at the Parkes Racecourse to learn the latest regulations for transporting agricultural machinery.

The final of the Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Days has been held but a recording is available
September 17, 2026 • 03:59

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