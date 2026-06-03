CATTLE MARKET

Monday 1 June

Yarding 795 (down 363)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 795 head.

Quality was fair with a handy offering of well bred cattle suitable to feed and a limited selection of better types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Young steers were 4 to 5c/kg better.

Feeders paid from 478 to 550c/kg for middle and heavyweights.

The better finished types to processors sold from 485c to 497c/kg.

The heifer portion lifted 5 to 7c on a good offering.

Feeder heifers received from 470c to 524c with the finished types to trade ranging from 480 to 497c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 471 to 497c/kg.

Grown heifers received from 380 to 487c/kg.

Cows held steady with heavy finished cows from 376 to 414c and plainer types sold from 356 to 379c/kg.

Preg tested cows to restockers reached 459c/kg.

The best heavy bulls reached 426c/kg.

SHEEP

Tuesday 2 June

Yarding 25,700 (down 3700)

Numbers fell again this sale. There was 16700 lambs penned and quality continues to be very mixed.

There was a handy offering export lambs penned along with a limited selection of properly finished trade weights.

Store lambs to the paddock and feed continue to attract strong competition.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Lambs to restock and feed sold from $232 to $299/head.

Trade weight lambs were $8 better and more on the well bred and finished types.

Lambs 20-24kg sold from $282 to $325/head with heavies to 26kg ranging from $308 to $342/head.

Export lambs sold from $324 to $410/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1200 to 1279c/kg with plenty of sales in the 1300c/kg bracket.

The best heavy Merino hoggets reached $320/head.

There was 9000 mutton drawn for and quality continues to be mixed.

Prices jumped with the strong competition.

Merino ewes sold from $188 to $355/head.

Crossbreds ewes received from $190 to $336/head with Dorper ewes from $173 to $338/head.