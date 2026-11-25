MARKETS Cattle Monday 23 November Yarding 1616 (down 529) Numbers fell at this week's cattle sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange with agents yarding 1616 head. Quality was mixed but fair with some excellent runs of well bred cattle penned along with the crossbred types. The usual buyers were present. Yearling steers to feed lifted 3 to 6c/kg with prices ranging from 467c to 588c/kg. Heifers to feed slipped 10c selling from 470c to 514c/kg. The better types to processors sold from 450c to 500c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 448c to 490c/kg. Grown heifers received from 423 to 461c/kg. Cows were 5c better with heavy finished cows selling from 419c to 442c/kg. The plainer types received 408c to 413c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 435c/kg. Sheep Tuesday 24 November Yarding 21,700 (down 6000) Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 21700 head. There was 14600 lambs penned and quality was very mixed. There were some good runs of shorn finished trade and export lambs available along with the secondary types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a fluctuating but mostly steady market depending on quality. New season lambs were limited in number but trade weights sold from $250 to $290 with heavy lambs receiving $290 to $355/head. Old trade weights sold lambs were firm to a couple better selling from $251 to $310/head. Heavies to 26kg sold from $290 to $326/head with export lambs receiving $303 to $370/head. Carcase prices averaged 1096c to 1227c/kg. There was 7100 mutton penned and Merinos made up the majority. Prices lifted particularly on the medium weight sheep. Merino ewes sold from $187 to $370/head. Crossbreds sold from $200 to $397/head and Dorpers reached $353/head. Merino wethers reached $330/head.