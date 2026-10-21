Cattle prices lift for quality yarding

MARKETS Cattle sale Monday 19 October Yarding 2283 (up 613) Numbers jumped this sale with agents yarding 2283 head. Quality was good with some excellent lines of well bred cattle penned along with the secondary crossbred types. There was a heavier run of cattle yarded and the usual buyers were present and competing in a stronger market. Yearling steers to feed were firm to 6c better with prices ranging from 479c to 555c/kg for middle and heavyweights. The better finished lines to processors sold from 500c to 510c/kg. The heifer portion was 5c to 8c better with feeders paring from 460c to 506c/kg. Finished types to the trade sold from 455c to 490c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 462c to 510c/kg. Grown heifers received from 437 to 480c/kg. Cows were firm to 5c better with heavy finished cows from 390c to 417c/kg. The plainer cows showed the improvement selling from 383 to 394c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 450c/kg. Sheep sale Tuesday 20 October Yarding 32,400 (down 6100) Numbers fell this sale. There was 24800 lambs penned and quality was similar to that of previous sales with plenty of weight yarded though there was an increased number of lambs showing dryness. The usual buyers were present and competing in a stronger market. There was 7600 new season lambs penned and prices lifted $5 to $8/head. Trade weights sold from $254 to $316/head with heavies reaching $320/head. Export lambs sold from $320 to $388/head. Carcase prices averaged from 1097c to 1222c/kg. Old lambs were also stronger with trade weights 20-24kg from $257 to $310/head. Heavies to 26kg sold from $288 to $316 with extra heavyweights selling from $328 to $395/head. Carcase prices averaged 1068c to 1199c/kg. The best heavy hogged reached $312/head. There was 7600 mutton penned and quality continues to be fair. Prices were stronger again with Merino ewes selling from $180 to $313/head. Heavy Crossbreds received from $205 to $386/head and Dorpers reached $290/head. Merino wethers sold from $175 to $256/head.