Cattle market lifts with well-bred lines on offer

MARKETS Cattle Monday 2 November Yarding 2465 (up 543) Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 2465 head at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange. Quality was good with some excellent lines of well bred cattle offered along with plenty of weight amongst the yarding. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. Yearling steers were 5 to 8c dearer with those to feed selling from 480c to 600c/kg for middle and heavyweights. The finished lines to processors sold from 490c to 515c/kg. Heifers were also firm to dearer with feeders paying from 470c to 530c/kg. Better types to processors reached 514c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 460c to 503c/kg. Grown heifers received from 423c to 469c/kg. Cows held steady on a smaller offering with heavy finished cows from 394c to 430c/kg. The plainer cows sold from 392c to 396c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 450c/kg. Sheep Tuesday 3 November Yarding 28,750 (up 1800) Lamb numbers showed the increase with 22,850 head penned. Quality was similar to that of previous sales with a handy offering of trade and export lambs available though there was an increased percentage of drier types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that opened cheaper but firmed as the sale progressed. There was 5450 new season lambs penned and prices were firm to $5/head easier. Trade weights sold from $262 to $298/head. Heavyweights received from $290 to $317/head with export lambs selling from $316 to $365/head. Old lambs were also $5 to $10/head easier. Trade weights sold from $248 to $293/head. Export lambs ranged in price from $310 to $386/head. Carcase prices averaged 1058 to 1197c/kg. There was 5900 mutton yarded and quality was fair. Prices slipped particularly on the lighter end with Merino ewes selling from $175 to $338/head. Crossbred ewes sold from $219 to $362/head. Merino wethers ranged from $220 to $285/head. Pig sale Friday 30 October Yarding 298 A smaller yarding this sale. Sows were firm on last fortnight with more boars this week. Which saw prices improve 5-10c per kilo. Bacon was again short in supply but prices slipped $5-10 per head. Pork number remain the same and prices were firm to $5 easier. A quality run of roasters saw firm prices on last sale. Suckers were mainly light weight they also sold firm on last sale.