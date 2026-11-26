Motorists travelling across the region are being urged to ‘Be Truck Aware’ this harvest season, as increased movements of grain trucks, farm machinery and other heavy vehicles place additional demands on rural and regional roads. From November, targeted road safety messaging will be activated at key Central West and Riverina cropping areas reminding drivers to take extra care, manage fatigue and share the road safely. Transport for NSW Executive Director Damien Pfeiffer said the harvest season is an important but demanding time for rural communities, requiring patience and consideration from all road users. “Over the next couple of months, we will see more large, slow-moving vehicles and farm machinery on our roads, and every driver has a responsibility to help keep each other safe,” Mr Pfeiffer said. “We are reminding all motorists to never take unnecessary risks when overtaking just to save a few minutes. We all want to reach our destinations safely. “The reality is, 85 per cent of fatal crashes on country roads involve a country resident." READ MORE: USBs help keep roads safe during harvest Trucks have larger blind spots than cars, so drivers may not always be visible to the truck operator. Mr Pfeiffer advised drivers to give trucks plenty of space and use extra caution when travelling alongside or behind them. The harvest period also coincides with school holidays, bringing more caravans and recreational vehicles onto regional roads. Motorists are encouraged to remain alert, allow plenty of travel time and take regular breaks to manage fatigue. Farmers and heavy vehicle operators are also reminded to prioritise their safety, particularly when working long hours to transport grain to receival sites and meet harvest deadlines. Mr Pfeiffer said studies have shown that being awake for about 17 hours can have a similar effect on driving performance and reaction time as a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05. Yet many drivers still choose to push through tiredness. New NSW research found that one in nine drivers have experienced a crash or near miss due to fatigue, highlighting the need for drivers to stop and rest when warning signs appear. “Fatigue is a significant risk during harvest,” Mr Pfeiffer said. “We are reminding all drivers to look after themselves, make sure you are well rested before starting your journey, allow plenty of time to reach your destination and, if you notice signs of fatigue such as yawning, restlessness or sore eyes, pull over somewhere safe and have a rest. Rail movements add another safety consideration during the busy harvest period.