Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP

Victoria Police detectives have charged the 43-year-old Tarrawingee man accused of driving his white 4WD into Indi MP Helen Haines outside of her Wangaratta electoral office on Monday afternoon. A Victoria Police spokesperson said detectives from the Security Investigation Unit laid three charges on the accused driver on Tuesday night, including dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally cause serious injury and the Commonwealth offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. On Tuesday morning police conducted a search warrant at a Great Alpine Road property in Tarrawingee, believed to be the home of the accused. “Police will allege the incident was targeted,” the police spokesperson said. The accused remains in police custody and is set to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. The man was arrested by police about 3:40pm on Monday after its alleged he drove his Toyota Landcruiser into Dr Haines who was standing at the boot of her vehicle in a Murphy Street car park. The accused was detained by a local barber, Ricky Jefferies, while numerous other bystanders and first responders came to Dr Haines’ aid. Mr Jefferies said he took a knife away from the accused as he sat him down to wait until police arrived. The police spokesperson said a Highway Patrol unit was nearby at the time and on scene within eight seconds of the call coming through. “Dr Haines was conveyed to hospital with critical injuries where she remains in a critical but stable condition,” they said. “Victoria Police will continue to maintain an enhanced presence in Wangaratta, including members from the Public Order Response Team who have deployed to the area. “At this stage it appears this is an isolated incident, and there are currently no other known threats connected to this matter.” Following the incident police interviewed a number of witnesses and reviewed nearby CCTV footage of local businesses. The investigation is being supported by the Victoria Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT-VIC), which includes Victoria Police, the AFP and ASIO. Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dashcam footage or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.