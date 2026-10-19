Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office

Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines is being treated for critical injuries sustained when struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta office on Monday afternoon. Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason of Wangaratta police said the 65-year-old female suffered critical injuries after being struck by a white Toyota Landcruiser and was likely to be airlifted to Melbourne for further medical treatment. Act Supt Mason said a 43-year-old Tarrawingee man who was driving the Toyota Landcruiser was detained by citizen's arrest, and officers had the man at Wangaratta Police Station Monday night, awaiting to be interviewed by investigators. Police spoke to a number of witnesses on the Murphy Street scene Monday. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann “We’ve still got a lot to work through here, it’s been quite a dynamic afternoon,” he said. “We have investigators present and they'll continue to work through and try and collect all available evidence to ascertain exactly what has occurred and how it has occurred." Act Supt Mason said it was still too early in the investigation to work out whether the incident was a targeted attack. “It's always very concerning when you've got a serious incident and someone who suffers critical injuries as a result,” he said. Emergency services were on scene by about 3:35pm. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann “We certainly do not have any intelligence that there is any further or ongoing threat to any other person or the broader community… we are treating this as an isolated incident in this point in time. “I thank those that were nearby and those who were involved and assisted in detaining the male and providing any assistance to the female.” Victoria Police, VICSES and CFA were on scene, along with a number of assisting bystanders. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives were en route from Melbourne. It is not yet known if the Tarrawingee man and Dr Haines were known to each other. PRAYERS FOR HELEN: Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines sustained critical injuries when struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta office in Murphy Street on Monday afternoon. In a statement, Dr Haines' family said "our beloved Helen was involved in an incident outside her Wangaratta electorate office, and is receiving medical care. "We thank the swift assistance of bystanders and the dedicated health workers who assisted her, and police for their response. "Our family, and Helen's staff, will be making no further comment at this time, and ask that their privacy be respected by the public and media. "Please keep Helen in your thoughts." Bystanders praised for "heroic actions" Bystanders and first responders have been praised for their “heroic” actions after Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle outside of her Wangaratta office, and a citizen arrest was performed on the driver. A number of Victoria Police, CFA and VICSES personnel were called to the Murphy Street incident about 3:30pm on Monday 19 October. Acting Super Intendent Ashley Mason said it was too early to tell whether the incident was a targeted attack. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann Ricky from RickyChops said while having a break he heard a loud smash outside his barbershop near the corner of the Faithfull Street and Parfitt Road roundabout and he immediately went out to investigate. He said it appeared a white Landcruiser had hit an orange car and a man was inside the Landcruiser. Ricky said he removed the man from the vehicle and sat him on the floor near his shop, removing a knife from the man's pocket. “I had him sit down until the police came,” he said. Police arrived and arrested the man, taking him to a divvy van and driving away. Ricky said he was wishing all the best for Ms Haines and her family and praised the support of bystanders and emergency services. “An amazing number of locals just were so selfless and just truly heroic what they were doing,” he said. “It was just unbelievable and beyond all expectations of a community.” Detectives continue to examine the Monday afternoon. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann Tamara’s Hair Boutique hairdresser Maddy Davidson was having a coffee break at the back of the Murphy Street shopfront when she heard a “big bang”. “I ran out and that’s when I heard the screaming as well,” she said. Ms Davidson alongside others, provided blankets and towels to offer what assistance they could. “I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything like that before and I never want to see it again,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do in that moment, you see someone that’s hurt and you want to help. “I’m lost for words… I hope she’s ok.” Police detectives remained on the scene for some time, examining the courtyard between RickyChops Barbershop and The Lunchbox. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives were called to the Wangaratta incident on Monday night. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann Officers also interviewed a number of witnesses. The boot of the orange vehicle remained open as the scene was being investigated, with the car having sustained damage. A dog was taken away from the scene of the incident by council workers, appearing unharmed. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann A dog was also retrieved from the scene by council workers. Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Prime Minister praying for Helen after "attack" Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared in a press conference at 7pm on Monday evening where he told the nation Helen Haines, Member for Indi, "was attacked outside her electorate office in Wangaratta". “All of our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends, her team and her community at this extremely difficult time. “We are praying for her full recovery. “I want to thank the first responders for their extraordinary work. “There is a major police investigation underway and I can confirm that a suspect is in custody. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his thoughts were with the Indi MP and her family. “The Australian Federal Police, Victorian Police and ASIO are working together on this. “The joint counter terrorism team has been activated but the motive is not known. “I've spoken with Victorian Premier Ben Carroll and have been briefed by AFP Commissioner Chrissie Barrett. “It is too early in this investigation for me to provide you with details of what the motivation is behind this attack. “My thoughts are also with those there who were there in Wangaratta today and Helen's community more broadly. “Helen Haines is incredibly hard working. “She is fiercely intelligent, but most importantly, she's just thoroughly decent human being, full of integrity and respected right across the parliament and from everyone who comes into contact with her. “She is a well-loved member of her community and this will come as an incredible shock to that community. “Our thoughts remain with Helen Haines at this very difficult time.” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said, “As the Prime Minister said, we're still very early in the investigation, but importantly, someone is in custody. “The family statement has acknowledged the bystanders, the health workers and the police. “The year before last, we had 951 reports of harassing and threatening behaviour against various high office holders. “The more recent financial year that 951 has gone to 1067. "At this moment in time, while it's still so early in the investigation, our thoughts are all with Helen and her family and her community and her friends. “As the Prime Minister said, Helen is respected, admired and loved.” Mr Albanese did not speculate on the motivation of the person involved in the incident. “Our thoughts are with Helen and her recovery at this time,” he said. Helen Haines has served as MP for Indi since 2019. Premier appalled by "violent attack" Victorian Premier Ben Carroll issued the following statement on Monday evening. "I am deeply appalled by this violent attack on Helen Haines. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of all Victorians - are with Helen, her family, her friends, her colleagues and her community. "I know how devastating this will be for the Wangaratta community and all those who Helen represents. "Thank you to police, paramedics, firefighters and witnesses for their immediate response. "An individual has been apprehended, and I thank Police for their swift action." McCurdy "saddened, horrified" by incident Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said his thoughts were with Helen and her loved ones. "She is a proud representative of our community and above all, a decent human being who does not deserve this," he said. "I sincerely hope she is receiving the very best care and support possible as she faces what is an incredibly serious and uncertain situation." Opposition leader hoping for Helen's recovery Opposition leader Jess Wilson said she was deeply shocked by the "terrible attack" on Helen Haines. "My thoughts are with Helen, her family, friends and staff at this incredibly difficult time," she said. "I know Victorians everywhere will be hoping for her recovery. "I want to thank the bystanders who rushed to help, along with Victoria Police, paramedics and the medical professionals caring for Helen. "The circumstances of this attack are deeply concerning, and it is important that police are given every opportunity to establish exactly what happened. "Violence of this kind has no place in our state. "I have spoken with the Premier this evening and we are united in our resolve that such extreme acts cannot be tolerated in a democratic society. "Helen is a dedicated and decent person who has spent years standing up for her community. "Right now, our thoughts are with her and those closest to her."