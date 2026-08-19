An additional eastbound climbing lane will be added at Victoria Pass as part of the Great Western Highway rebuild.

The upgrade has been made possible after the Federal Government committed $100 million to the project, matching the $100 million allocated in the NSW Government’s 2026-27 Budget.

The highway has been closed at Mitchell’s Causeway since March due to cracking and ground movement.

In June, the NSW Government entered an alliance contract with Seymour Whyte to construct a new road deck above the existing causeway, supported by piles anchored into the bedrock below.

Major reconstruction work is now underway, with the Great Western Highway expected to reopen to traffic in the second quarter of 2027.

Construction of the new eastbound climbing lane, announced in a joint statement by State and Federal representatives on Wednesday morning, will begin during the final stages of the restoration project.

NSW Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison said this would improve the road for the long term, giving drivers opportunity to safely overtake slower-moving vehicles and trucks.

“This investment will address a long-standing pain point for locals and truckies, while ensuring we can get this vital road safely reopened as soon as possible,” Minister Aitchison said.

“The Albanese Government’s $100 million contribution means we can go beyond simply rebuilding Victoria Pass. This investment will mean we can future-proof it.”

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King acknowledged the road closure had cut off communities and made travelling through the region challenging.

“The Australian Government made an early commitment that we would work closely with the NSW Government to reopen the highway as quickly and safely as possible,” she said.

“This will not be a simple repair, but getting this done is a priority.”

More than 150 workers have been inducted to deliver the project.

Ms Aitchison shared an update on the construction on social media eariler this week, with images giving insight into the work.

Up to two metres in depth of the existing asphalt surface has been removed, and weight trials have been completed successfully on temporary smaller piles that will support the platform, required for the rig and other heavy machinery.

All highway traffic between Mount Victoria and Lithgow is detoured via the Darling Causeway and Chifley Road.

Work has begun on a solution to reinstate the highway, including a new road deck constructed on the current alignment above the existing causeway, supported by piles anchored into the bedrock.