Regional MPs push to ease pain at the pump

Regional MPs are calling on the government to again slash fuel excise with diesel prices at 283.9 cents a litre this week and unleaded fuel over 245c litre. The Nationals are proposing a Fuel Price Shield, which would see fuel excise halved when the two-week average closing price of Brent crude is above US$100 a barrel. When triggered, the measure would reduce the tax on fuel by an estimated 27 cents a litre, equivalent to around $15 on a typical tank of fuel. In addition, the 32-cent-a-litre heavy vehicle road user charge would be set to zero, giving truckies significant direct relief and households and businesses additional indirect relief by lowering prices. The NRMA's fuel price report says average regular unleaded prices - 236.6 cents a litre on Monday - have risen 84.4 cents a litre since 30 June. Local prices were between 239.9 cents a litre and 245.9 cents a litre as The Advocate prepared for press on Tuesday. Average regular unleaded prices are expected to stay around the mid to high 230 cents per litre due to rising wholesale prices. Diesel prices have increased 106.8 cents a litre since 30 June, with could ease in line with falling wholesale prices this week, the NRMA's fuel report said. Diesel was selling for 284.9 to 289 cents a litre on Tuesday. Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said the National's proposed Fuel Price Shield would give families and businesses some certainty. “In regional Australia including the electorate of Parkes you cannot just decide to stop driving," Mr Chaffey said. "People often need to travel long distances for work, school, medical appointments and the weekly shop." The Fuel Price Shield would be designed to provide temporary relief when international oil markets experience an exceptional shock - and ensure ordinary arrangements return once it had passed, Mr Chaffey said. Independent member for Calare Andrew Gee has also called on the federal government to slash fuel excise. "In the middle of a cost of living crisis, families, seniors, farmers, businesses, and transport operators across the Central West are facing another brutal financial squeeze at the pump," he said. "This is appalling for our country communities, and the Federal Government needs to take immediate action." Mr Gee introduced his own Fair Fuel Price Bill to parliament earlier this year, but it did not gain support. "My bill would bring back World War II style fuel price controls, giving the Federal Government the power to set and regulate prices at the bowser during major international conflicts," he said. Mr Gee flagged his intent to reintroduce the Fair Fuel Price Bill and keep pushing it. "Country people are being hit the hardest - we have no choice but to drive long distances for work, school, medical appointments, and basic necessities," he said. "When fuel costs surge, it hits everything on the back of a truck, pushing up freight costs and grocery prices for every family in our region."