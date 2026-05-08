The ANZAC Day dawn service at Bogan Gate was a striking spectacle last week, with the Light Horse Brigade silhouetted against the rising sun.

There were 13 members of the Trundle 6th Light Horse Troop at the service outside the memorial hall, the biggest parade Bogan Gate has seen to date.

They honour and represent with great pride the history of Australian Light Horse Brigades who were elite mounted infantry units of the Australian Imperial Force during World War I.

Jimmy Rogers sounded the Last Post on the bugle while mounted on his horse, another particular highlight of the morning for locals.

Fiona Buchanan was the town's guest speaker, she is from Forbes and is the mother of Simon, a veteran of two tours of the Middle East: one tour in Afghanistan and one in Iraq.

Simon was tasked with defending Australian Airforce Bases while serving in the Middle East.

Fiona's heartfelt address focused on a mother's perspective of a having a son serving in an active war zone. She spoke of the emotional toll, the anxiety that filled each day and the support Simon needed on his return.

Meanwhile local girl Grace Dunford from Red Bend Catholic College was the youth guest speaker at the dawn service.

Grace delivered a well-prepared speech beautifully to about 250-300 people at the service.

Siblings Jack and Grace Dunford from Red Bend Catholic College attended Bogan Gate's dawn service on ANZAC Day, with Grace delivering an inspiring speech.

Grace has kindly shared some of her speech with the Champion Post for those interested to read it:

"I’m honoured to stand before you as a young person with strong family ties to the Bogan Gate area, a community deeply connected to the ANZAC spirit.

As we gather to mark ANZAC Day, I want to share what the ANZACs mean to me and why their memory matters so much, even now more than a century after their first landing at Gallipoli.

When I think of the ANZACs, I picture people just like us. Ordinary Australians and New Zealanders, some only a few years older than myself, who showed extraordinary bravery. Bravery isn’t just about fighting in battles; it’s about stepping forward despite fear, leaving behind comfort, and facing the unknown.

The ANZACs exemplified that they walked into challenges with courage not just for themselves, but for their mates and their country. This bravery inspires me and reminds us all that anyone no matter their background has the power to stand up for what’s right.

But it wasn’t just bravery that set the ANZACs apart. I think of mateship, a word I know that is treasured here in Bogan Gate, and right across Australia. Mateship is about supporting each other through tough times. In the trenches, on the battlefields, the ANZACs stuck together. They shared food, comfort, and their stories and they carried one another when hope seemed lost.

That sense of mateship still lives in our community today, whether we’re helping each other after a storm or simply being there for someone who’s struggling.

Another thing the ANZACs teach us is sacrifice. Many gave their lives for our freedom, something we can never truly repay. Some came home injured or forever changed by their experiences. Their willingness to serve is something we honour not just on ANZAC Day but every day, when we see their names etched on memorials, or hear their stories passed down from older generations.

For me, sacrifice also means giving up time for others, choosing to help rather than standing aside, and recognising that our actions can make a difference for those who come after us.

ANZAC Day isn’t just about paying respect. It’s about remembering the lessons from history and using them to build a better future.

...For young people especially, the ANZAC tradition calls us to action. It asks us to become better friends and citizens. It urges us to value our freedoms, to honour those who serve and to support peace in our world.

Sometimes, it feels like our generation is far removed from the world the ANZACs knew. But their legacy is still relevant. We face our own challenges, whether it's climate change, new technology or division in society. The ANZAC spirit reminds us to tackle these problems with bravery, unity, and respect.

I also think it’s important to remember that the ANZAC story isn’t just about soldiers. It’s about nurses, doctors and the families who stayed behind... Everyone played a part and everyone deserves to be remembered.

So today, at Bogan Gate, let’s make a promise. Let’s promise not just to remember those brave men and women, but to carry their values into our own lives.

Let’s choose courage over fear, mateship over isolation and compassion over indifference. Let’s make sure their sacrifices aren’t forgotten, but instead inspire us to be the best version of ourselves.

As the next generation, it’s now up to us to keep the ANZAC spirit alive. We do that every time we help someone, stand up for what’s right or show respect. The ANZAC legacy lives on in the choices we make and the values we carry. Thank you, and may we always remember the ANZACs not just today, but every day. Lest we forget."