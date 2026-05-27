The Quorn Park Solar Hybrid farm in Parkes is now fully commissioned.

Potentia Energy said network integration tests are ongoing for compliance and to ensure the facility operates safely and efficiently within agreed network parameters.

The plant, located about 10km on the Back Trundle Road, is expected to reach full operational capacity by the last quarter of 2026.

Construction hours remain from Monday to Friday, and Saturday, for the time being.

Once complete, the project will be the first large-scale solar and battery hybrid power plant connected to Australia’s main grid, allowing concurrent operations of both solar and BESS.

Integrating battery storage with the solar farm allows energy generated during the day to be stored on site and dispatched to the grid in the evening, helping to meet peak demand.

When fully operational, the facility will generate enough clean energy to power about 45,000 homes.