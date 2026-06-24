Parkes has so far recorded 359.6mm of rain in the first six months of 2026.

It's a promising figure following a very dry 2025 and the shire being on the brink of drought at the start of the year - neighbouring regions, particularly in the south, were already experiencing a drought by that point.

The 2026 total so far is only 91mm away from passing 2025's entire rainfall for the year, 450.8mm.

The breakdown of the months recorded at the Parkes Airport by the Bureau of Meterology are 11.8mm in January, 32.2mm in February, 130.8mm March, 0.6mm April, 125mm in May and 59.2mm in June with five days still to go.

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