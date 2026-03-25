Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey has called on residents of the Parkes electorate to report fuel shortages in their area using a new website www.nofuelhere.com.au.

“I have had many calls and emails from concerned residents, farmers and business owners who just can’t get access to fuel, or are paying enormous prices for it,” Mr Chaffey said.

“Agriculture and business are suffering in regional areas, and independent fuel suppliers and service station operators are also frustrated.

"Regional Australians don't have the luxury of jumping on a bus or working from home. Fuel is how we get to work, how we get our kids to school, how our businesses and farms keep running.

"When the pumps are empty, our communities grind to a halt.

"I'm asking every local resident who has experienced a fuel shortage - or knows someone who has - to report it at www.nofuelhere.com.au.

"Every report strengthens our case to the Albanese Government that regional Australia needs its fair share of fuel security."

The website, launched by the Coalition, allows Australians to quickly log fuel shortages at their local service station.

Reports are aggregated to provide MPs and Senators with hard evidence of where shortages are occurring and how severely communities are being impacted.

Australia, which imports around 90 per cent of its refined fuel, has been particularly exposed by the war in Iran.

Australia is the only International Energy Agency member country that does not hold the mandatory 90-day fuel reserve.

Mr Chaffey said the government's response had been inadequate for regional communities.