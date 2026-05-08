By FEDERAL MEMBER FOR PARKES JAMIE CHAFFEY

It has now been a year since the people of the Parkes electorate elected me as their federal representative, and what a year it has been.

In my maiden speech at Parliament House, I voiced my thanks to the wonderful people of this vast electorate for putting their trust in me to represent them at the highest level. It’s a privilege I will never take for granted.

I said at that time that my commitment was to serve the people of the Parkes electorate, to listen to their concerns, and to act persistently and consistently.

That commitment will continue for as long as I am privileged to remain the Member for Parkes.

This first year has made me even more deeply aware of the challenges regional Australians face.

There have been decisions made by the Albanese Government that cut at the foundations of what it means to live in a regional area.

Most recently, we have seen the outright denial that there is any fuel crisis followed by the sudden realisation that our country has a problem. If fuel stops, Australia stops.

Handling of this crisis echoes the outright refusal of a royal commission into the terrible Bondi Beach terrorist attack until Australian voiced its absolute demand for one.

Regional people have faced escalating challenges that include the cost of living, changes to gun laws without consultation, changes to water laws, uncertainty over wind, solar and battery projects, lack of access to aged care and childcare, and shocking cuts to the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

I have spoken out in Parliament about each of these concerns, and will continue to do so.

Thank you to the people of the Parkes electorate – whether you are in Bourke or Barmedman, Cobar or Coonamble, Wee Waa or Wilcannia. It’s an honour to represent you.

A group of stakeholders and Tilt Renewables representatives met with Jamie Chaffey in Broken Hill on 30 April.

In the past couple of weeks, I have spent quite a bit of time in Broken Hill, visiting the new library, touring the Royal Flying Doctor Service Broken Hill Base and attending the RFDS Ball, chatting to people at the Broken Hill AgFair and talking to representatives from both Tilt Renewables and Cobalt Blue.

It’s a great part of the world and there’s a lot happening.

I was at the Pallamallawa Dawn Service for ANZAC Day, and the Moree march and service later in the day. It was a significant day in Moree with the re-dedication of the Moree Memorial Hall.

A group of stakeholders and Tilt Renewables representatives met with Jamie Chaffey in Broken Hill on 30 April.

Ahead of that, I attended the Gunnedah Youth Expo and the opening of upgrades to St Philomena’s School in Moree.

I enjoyed a citizenship ceremony in Dubbo and had a quick visit to Brisbane to meet with stakeholders in the fuel industry to discuss the future supply of fuel for our country.

I head back to Parliament next week for the Federal Government’s budget announcement.

I am already concerned about some of the information coming out ahead of the budget, and intend to take a close look at what it will have to offer the people of the Parkes electorate.