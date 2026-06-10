There is a new parliamentary inquiry into the NSW Mental Health Review Tribunal and it is now open for public submissions.

Following lengthy calls to the NSW Government, Member for Orange Phil Donato said the Committee on Law and Safety has considered his request and agreed to proceed with the inquiry.

The MP said the inquiry presents an important opportunity to examine whether the current system is appropriately balancing community safety, patient rehabilitation and victims' rights.

"Following a number of highly concerning incidents involving forensic patients in the community, it is vital the operation of the Mental Health Review Tribunal is subject to thorough scrutiny," he said.

"This inquiry will provide an opportunity to examine whether the current framework is meeting community expectations and delivering appropriate outcomes for all parties involved, especially registered victims.

"Victims and their families deserve confidence that their concerns are being properly considered and that community safety remains a paramount consideration in decision-making processes.

"It is imperative that these issues are fully aired and properly examined to identify any areas for improvement in the management of forensic patients and the delivery of services across relevant agencies.

"I welcome the Committee's decision to proceed with this inquiry and encourage all interested stakeholders to make a submission and contribute to this important review."

Individuals, organisations, victims, advocacy groups, legal practitioners, mental health professionals and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to contribute their views, experiences and recommendations to assist the Committee's examination of these matters.

Submissions must be lodged by Monday, 6 July.

To make a submission and access further information about the inquiry, visit:

https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiry-details.aspx?pk=3189