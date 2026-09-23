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Life for DV murder: MP calls for mandatory sentence

<p>State member for Orange Philip Donato MP.</p>\\n
<p>State member for Orange Philip Donato MP.</p>\\n

State member for Orange Philip Donato MP.

State Member for Orange foreshadows bill for mandatory life sentencing
September 23, 2026 • 02:00

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