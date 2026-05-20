Former Parkes Shire mayor Ken Keith OAM has been formally recognised as an inaugural Patron of the Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA).

President of the NSW Legislative Council Ben Franklin hosted a reception at NSW Parliament House last week, bringing together country mayors and general managers from across regional NSW to discuss the challenges and priorities facing rural and remote communities.

Mr Keith was recognised alongside former CMA leaders Katrina Humphries and Jamie Chaffey, with the appointments acknowledging their longstanding contribution to local government advocacy and leadership across regional NSW.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott congratulated Mr Keith on the significant honour and said the appointment reflected the immense respect he has earned throughout the local government sector.

“Ken Keith has dedicated decades of service to not only the Parkes Shire community, but also to regional and rural communities right across NSW,” Mayor Westcott said.

“This recognition as the inaugural Patron of the Country Mayors Association is a fitting acknowledgement of his tireless advocacy, strong leadership and unwavering commitment to ensuring country communities have a strong voice at the state and national level.

“Ken has always championed the issues that matter most to regional communities - from roads, infrastructure and housing to health services, workforce shortages and disaster recovery.

"His leadership has helped shape important conversations and outcomes for councils across regional NSW.

“On behalf of Parkes Shire Council and our community, I congratulate Ken on this well-deserved honour and thank him for his extraordinary contribution to local government over many decades.”

Former Parkes Shire mayor Ken Keith OAM with deputy mayor Marg Applebee and former Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove at the reception.

The event also featured an address from former Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove, who reflected on leadership and his experiences responding to natural disasters and national emergencies.

Mr Keith served as chairman of the CMA from 2020 to 2022 and was later appointed the association’s first immediate past chairman in 2022.

Beyond his formal leadership roles, he has been an active member of the CMA executive for many years, advocating on behalf of regional councils on issues including infrastructure, health, housing, skills shortages and disaster recovery.

Mr Keith served as mayor of Parkes Shire Council for 17 years, from July 2008 until September 2023, after previously serving 17 years as deputy mayor following his election to council in 1983.

The CMA represents about 90 rural, regional and remote councils across NSW and advocates on issues including infrastructure, drought support, housing, health services and local government funding.