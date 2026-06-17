Do you have something to say to the nation and its leaders?

Senior high school students are being urged to enter the My First Speech competition, which welcomes students in Years 10, 11 and 12 to envision themselves as newly elected Members of the House of Representatives and write a three-minute speech on a topic they’re passionate about.

One winner from each year group will receive an expenses-paid trip to Parliament House in Canberra, including flights and accommodation, and a prize pack valued at $250.

They will also present their speech to the Speaker and members live at Parliament House.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick MP, said one of his key priorities in the role had been to promote parliamentary education to students and this was another exciting way young people can take an active role in our democratic system.

“This competition will provide high school students with the chance to learn more about the way our nation’s democracy works, and how actively engaging with the parliamentary process can draw attention to the issues that are most important to them," he said.

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey is encouraging students to be part of it.

“I would really like to see a future Prime Minister come out of the electorate of Parkes, and the My First Speech Competition is a great place to start,” Mr Chaffey said.

“I encourage Year 10, 11 and 12 students across the electorate to put pen to paper to write a speech about something that really means something to them. They might be giving this speech to Parliament later this year.”

Entries to the My First Speech Competition close on 11.59pm AEST on Monday 20 July 2026.

For information and entry submission, please visit the website: https://mfs.houseofrepresentatives.gov.au/

For further information and inquiries regarding the My First Speech competition, please contact jamie.chaffey.mp@aph.gov.au