Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey says the Federal budget is one of broken promises and cuts that has obliterated a fair go for his electorate.

“Regional Australians in the Parkes electorate are the innocent victims of Labor’s all-out assault on aspiration,” Mr Chaffey said.

“Labor’s broken promises on tax betrays the trust of families in the Parkes electorate and will see regional Australians pay more. Even on Labor’s own figures, disposable income per capita will fall and real wages will decline.

“Labor knows that their Budget cheats Australians in the Parkes electorate, because they have issued a cheat sheet to all of their MPs.

“In the regions, not only does Labor’s Budget make people poorer, they also suffer cuts to the productivity-enhancing infrastructure that could make all Australians richer.”

Mr Chaffey says regional Australians face at least $11 billion worth of cuts across the budget including:

• $6.15 billion cut from the Inland Rail project

• $4.7 billion cut from infrastructure spending

• $103 million cut from the National Water Grid

• $191.6 million cut from pest and disease, regional trade and drought funding for farmers, and

• $21.4 million cut from regional communications funding.

“Labor’s short-sighted cut to the Inland Rail will see more trucks on our roads and higher costs of goods for all Australians," Mr Chaffey said.

"The Inland Rail would have reduced 200,000 truck movements and saved 280 million litres of diesel every year.

“Labor has then rubbed salt into the Inland Rail cut wounds, with a $3.8 billion bailout to the Victorian Labor’s pet project, the Suburban Rail Loop in Melbourne."

Mr Chaffey also criticised spending towards net zero goals, and migration projections.

“This Budget reveals that Labor will spend another $18.2 billion on net zero," he said.

"Labor’s net zero spending now equals at least $80 billion. This does not include the massively expensive Capacity Investment Scheme, because Labor continues to hide the cost of its renewable energy subsidies."

Mr Chaffey said plans for 300,000 people - in net terms - to migrate to Australia would overshoot migration targets by 90,000 people over two years.

“Labor is ignoring the will of the Australian people who want to see lower migration so that the pressure on housing, hospitals and other services is reduced," he said.

“This Budget does not invest in new roads, new dams and new mines to increase Australia’s economy.

Under Labor’s Budget, mining investment falls to zero in 2027-28.

“The Nationals believe that Australia can deliver higher living standards, but only if we unleash our nation’s latent potential by using all of our resources and talent.”