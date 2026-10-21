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Donato puts mandatory life sentence Bill to NSW Parliament

<p>MP Philip Donato says he\\'s drawing a line in the sand on sentencing.</p>\\n
<p>MP Philip Donato says he\\'s drawing a line in the sand on sentencing.</p>\\n

MP Philip Donato says he's drawing a line in the sand on sentencing.

The Member for Orange has introduced the Crimes Amendment Bill 2026 in parliament
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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