Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey has asked each of the 20 local government areas in his electorate for their top priorities for the upcoming federal budget.

It's all to put the spotlight on the common challenges across the region.

Mr Chaffey has called on Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers to listen to these urgent needs of the 20 councils as he considers the 2026-27 Federal Budget.

“I have spoken out against piece after piece of legislation that adds to the burden on the shoulders of regional Australians – new water legislation, the new superannuation Bill, questionable wind, solar and battery decisions, gun reforms, road funding decisions, telecommunications shortfalls - the list goes on and on,” Mr Chaffey said.

“The message councils have sent me is clear – they need support and they need it now."

Mr Chaffey said one significant way the Albanese Labor Government could support regional areas is by "getting on with the Inland Rail project".

"This nation-building infrastructure is essential to regional productivity, export competitiveness and long-term freight efficiency.

"There are many communities across the Parkes electorate that are directly affected, and an ongoing commitment to the full project is absolutely critical to ensure the national economic benefits are realised.”

Mr Chaffey has written to Mr Chalmers highlighting eight challenges common to councils across the Parkes electorate:

1. Escalating costs and financial sustainability – councils are experiencing unprecendented cost escalation, and pressures are eroding their capacity to meet their statutory obligations and community expectations. There is a strong call for the reform of the Financial Assistance Grants to better reflect the needs of councils.

2. Road maintenance, freight efficiency and road safety – the electorate includes some of Australia’s most heavily used regional freight corridors. There are increasing demands on councils for road maintenance and they need greater certainty and increased long-term funding though programs such as the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program.

3. Natural disaster preparedness, recovery and resilience – councils need improvements to disaster funding arrangements to meet the extraordinary pressure natural disasters place on them through lead recovery efforts, rebuilding damaged infrastructure and investing in long-term resilience.

4. Community infrastructure – councils desperately need assistance with infrastructure such as pools, libraries, sporting facilities and recreation centres for their communities.

5. Airport infrastructure – Several councils need significant investment in airports that are critical to the continuity of air services, medical evacuation capability, and the capacity to accommodate larger aircraft.

6. Regional telecommunications infrastructure – Reliable digital connectivity remains one of the most pressing issues for regional areas.

7. Inland rail – commitment to the full project is critical for regional communities.

8. Water infrastructure – reliable water infrastructure is fundamental to the sustainability of regional towns, agriculture and industry.

“I call on the Labor Government to listen to our councils,” Mr Chaffey said.

“They have the responsibility for absolutely essential services for regional people, often without the financial means to do so.

“This must be recognised in the 2026-27 Federal Budget.”