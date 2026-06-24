CHAFFEY'S CORNER

By JAMIE CHAFFEY

In the short time since the Federal Budget announcement, I have seen and heard a great deal of concern and confusion within the electorate of Parkes.

Despite Labor’s repeated election promise they would not bring in any new taxes, they have done exactly that.

Since they were elected, Labor has overseen the biggest fall in living standards in the developed world, and the budget is now forecast to be in deficit for a decade, with debt about to pass $1 trillion.

These taxes are a huge kick to Australians when they are down.

The cost of living is out of control and now young Australians are being locked out of opportunities that have benefited older Australians, with taxes on housing, savings, investment and small business.

I will continue to fight against these changes, and to listen to the voices of the people of the Parkes electorate who tell me they are hurting enough without the addition of more tax.

On a more positive note, it’s no secret to anyone who lives in the electorate of Parkes that we have many community members who contribute a great deal to their communities and to Australian life.

This year’s King’s Birthday Honours List included five very dedicated people from within the electorate, and I would like to congratulate them for their service to their country.

They are:

• Michael Lynch, of Parkes, who has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to the community of Parkes;

• Juley Clarke, of Forbes, who has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to primary education;

• Susan Hood, of Dubbo, who has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to regional agricultural shows, and to youth;

• Susan Lyle, of Gunnedah, who has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community of Gunnedah; and

• Kenneth Harrison, of Dubbo, who has been recognised with a Public Service Medal for outstanding public service to emergency response and management in NSW.

I applaud them for their efforts and congratulate them on being among the 949 outstanding Australians on this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List recognising those who have made an exceptional contribution to Australia.

There’s also a chance for students in Years 10, 11 and 12 across the electorate to have their say at the national level through the Department of the House of Representatives’ My First Speech Competition.

This national competition invites students to envision themselves as newly elected Members of the House of Representatives and write a three-minute speech focusing on a topic they’re passionate about.

One winner from each year group will receive an expenses-paid trip to Parliament House in Canberra, including flights and accommodation, and a prize pack valued at $250.

They will also present their speech to the Speaker and members live at Parliament House.

Entries to the My First Speech Competition close on 11.59pm AEST on Monday 20 July.

For information and entry submission, please visit the website: https://mfs.houseofrepresentatives.gov.au/

I am also asking for people within the Parkes electorate to have their say about what is important to them through a 30-Second Survey.

I want to hear from you about the issues that are most affecting you. I’m also asking what you would like to hear raised in Federal Parliament.

You can have your say by visiting www.jamiechaffey.com.au , or fill it in in person at my office in Dubbo. You can also request a hardcopy of the survey be sent to you by ringing (02) 6882 0999.