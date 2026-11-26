Parkes woman and shire councillor Marg Applebee has been preselected as the Nationals' candidate to contest the seat of Orange at the 2027 NSW general election. Ms Applebee has lived in the electorate since 1989, after moving to Parkes as a high school student. She completed her secondary education and went on to study at Parkes TAFE. She has since completed studies in project management, event management, and governance. Ms Applebee is a director for Currajong Disability Services, and has had a long involvement with Landcare at both a local and state level. In 2021 Marg was elected to Parkes Shire Council, and has served two terms as deputy mayor. She is currently the Central West Area Manager for Sureway Employment and Training, based in Orange. “I’m honoured and grateful to have been given this opportunity,” Ms Applebee said. “I am not afraid to stand up for what I believe, and I will stand up for the people of the Orange electorate. “Regional NSW has been left behind by Chris Minns and the Labor Party. I will fight for the services our regional communities need.” Ms Applebee is contesting the seat held by Phil Donato since the 2016 by-election, first as a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party and now as an independent MP. The 2027 state election for the 59th Parliament of NSW has been set down for Saturday 13 March, which means there's only 109 days to go. NSW Nationals leader Gurmesh Singh welcomed Ms Applebee to the team. “Marg has an incredibly strong local background which will help her deliver a plan formed with the Orange [electorate] community, for the Orange community,” Mr Singh said. “Marg is a true local champion and I’m looking forward to having her as part of our team delivering on our plan for a stronger regional NSW.” NSW Nationals chairman Rick Colless said it was a well-attended preselection meeting, with party members getting behind a strong local candidate. “Marg’s record of working for her community speaks for itself," Mr Colless said. "She knows the region, understands its people and will be a strong local candidate for The Nationals in Orange."